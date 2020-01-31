Kotkaniemi was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Sabres.

The return of Brendan Gallagher from a concussion prompted Canadiens head coach Claude Julien to reconfigure the lines. One element of the makeover was making Kotkaniemi a healthy scratch. Echoing his rookie season, Kotkaniemi appears to have hit a wall at the same point he did during 2018-19. The 19-year-old Finn has just one point in the last 12 games. Max Domi replaced Kotkaniemi as the third-line center.