Kotkaniemi (concussion) did not accompany the Canadiens for the trip to Pittsburgh for a game Tuesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi has not been placed on injured reserve, which suggests the Canadiens are anticipating the concussion will not keep him out of the lineup for long. The Canadiens play the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday at home against Ottawa.

