Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Notches helper in losing effort
Kotkaniemi recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
The 18-year-old rookie still has not found his first NHL goal however he has managed four assists in nine games and has resembled a seasoned veteran along the way. Having now played his ninth game of the year, if Kotkaniemi dresses for a 10th contest it will trigger the first year of his entry-level contract. Given his high level of play thus far, it's very unlikely Montreal sends him anywhere.
