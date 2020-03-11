Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Officially done for the year
Kotkaniemi will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign with a spleen injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kotkaniemi struggled at the NHL level this season, notching six goals and eight points while posting a minus-11 rating in 36 games, but he excelled in the minors after being sent down on Feb. 1, racking up 13 points in 13 games. The third overall pick from the 2018 draft should be an everyday player for the Canadiens in 2020-21.
