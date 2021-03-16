Kotkaniemi scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Kotkaniemi got the Canadiens on the board just 4:01 into the game. It was the Finn's fourth goal of the season. He's collected 15 points, 46 shots on goal, 38 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances. Kotkaniemi is on pace for his second 30-point campaign. He's posted two tallies and four helpers through eight games in March.