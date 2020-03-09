Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out indefinitely
Kotkaniemi (abdomen) is without a specific recovery timeline after returning to Montreal, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
At this point, Kotkaniemi figures to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, especially if he requires surgery. The Finn likely would have earned an additional call-up this season after appearing in 36 contests for the Habs, though now that seems unlikely. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, the 19-year-old should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster.
