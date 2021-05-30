Kotkaniemi scored the game-winning goal and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6.

The Canadiens spent a lot of overtime weathering a storm from the Maple Leafs. A Travis Dermott turnover allowed Paul Byron to set up Kotkaniemi for the winning tally at 15:15 of the extra session. The Finnish center has scored in consecutive games, and he's posted three goals in five playoff appearances. He remained in the lineup with Jake Evans (undisclosed) returning for Saturday's Game 6 -- Tomas Tatar was instead scratched.