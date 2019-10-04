Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Part of second-period rally
Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in 12:54 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.
Kotkaniemi knotted the game at two apiece, scoring 64 seconds after Tomas Tatar cut the Hurricanes lead to 2-1. He showed great patience taking a rebound and waiting for Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek to commit before popping a goal over Mrazek's left shoulder. The 19-year-old Finn finished 4-for-9 on faceoffs, including 2-for-4 in the defensive zone, situations in which head coach Claude Julien resisted putting him as a rookie last year. Kotkaniemi opens the season as the third-line center with the expectation that he could have a greater role during his second season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Larger role this season?•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Playing Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Adds bulk•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moved to wing•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Benched Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.