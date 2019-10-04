Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in 12:54 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Kotkaniemi knotted the game at two apiece, scoring 64 seconds after Tomas Tatar cut the Hurricanes lead to 2-1. He showed great patience taking a rebound and waiting for Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek to commit before popping a goal over Mrazek's left shoulder. The 19-year-old Finn finished 4-for-9 on faceoffs, including 2-for-4 in the defensive zone, situations in which head coach Claude Julien resisted putting him as a rookie last year. Kotkaniemi opens the season as the third-line center with the expectation that he could have a greater role during his second season.