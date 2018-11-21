Kotkaniemi was promoted to the first-unit power play for Monday's 5-4 loss to Washington, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi immediately paid dividends on his promotion, assisting on Jeff Petry's second-period power-play goal, which gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at the time. The rookie is no stranger to the power play, having been a regular on the second unit, but now skates with Montreal's most-skilled offensive stars. Monday's assist was his first power-play point since opening night. Overall, Kotkaniemi has three goals and 12 points, ranking him tied for second among NHL rookies, behind Vancouver's Elias Pettersson (19 points).

