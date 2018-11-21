Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Pays off on power play
Kotkaniemi was promoted to the first-unit power play for Monday's 5-4 loss to Washington, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi immediately paid dividends on his promotion, assisting on Jeff Petry's second-period power-play goal, which gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at the time. The rookie is no stranger to the power play, having been a regular on the second unit, but now skates with Montreal's most-skilled offensive stars. Monday's assist was his first power-play point since opening night. Overall, Kotkaniemi has three goals and 12 points, ranking him tied for second among NHL rookies, behind Vancouver's Elias Pettersson (19 points).
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two apples in ill-fated loss•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two-point effort in win over Knights•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bags first NHL goals•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Reaches threshhold Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Notches helper in losing effort•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Decision week looming•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...