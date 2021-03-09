Kotkaniemi recorded a power-play assist and four hits in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi is in a bit of a groove with four helpers in his last six games. Three of those assists have come with the man advantage. The third-line center is up to 12 points, a plus-7 rating, 39 shots on net and 35 hits through 24 contests.