Kotkaniemi notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Kotkaniemi fed Tomas Tatar for the goal at 7:33 of the second period. The 20-year-old Kotkaniemi has nine points, 31 shots on goal, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances this season. He's now surpassed his scoring output from 36 games last season. The Finn can be expected to remain in a third-line role barring injuries in the top six.