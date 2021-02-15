Kotkaniemi was sent to the taxi squad Saturday, per CBS Sports.
With the Canadiens off until Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, they'll earn some salary cap savings by having Kotkaniemi on the taxi squad. The Finn has seven points, 30 shots on goal and 22 hits in 15 appearances this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Jumps to active roster•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Hits scoresheet again•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Garners helper•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Left game briefly•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: In on pair of tallies•