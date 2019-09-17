Kotkaniemi (knee) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Florida, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Kotkaniemi is coming off surgery on his left knee in April, but appears to be ready to give it a go. The Finn will have the inside track at securing the third-line center role in training camp, but will face challenges from Ryan Poehling, Matthew Peca and Nick Cousins. After putting up 34 points in 79 games last year, the 19-year-old will look to avoid a sophomore slump and push for the 40-point mark.