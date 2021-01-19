Kotkaniemi had five shots, four hits and a blocked shot over 11:45 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Kotkaniemi is one of three Canadiens without a point through three games, including linemate Joel Armia, but the third-year center looks more aggressive and confident. His growing confidence is evident in his willingness to shoot more and use of his body. Kotkaniemi has seven shots and a team-high tying 10 hits through three games.
