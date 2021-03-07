Kotkaniemi had an assist, one shot on goal and two hits while winning 13 of 15 draws in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Kotkaniemi's line combined to put Montreal on the board in the first period. He had the primary assist and Tyler Toffoli the secondary on Josh Anderson's goal. This is a new line combination, which features two of Montreal's leading goal scorers in Anderson (10 goals) and Toffoli (15). That could lead to more scoring opportunities for Kotkaniemi, who has two goals and nine assists through 23 games.