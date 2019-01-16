Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Pots second in three games
Kotkaniemi scored a goal, was assessed a minor penalty and won eight of 10 faceoffs over 15:32 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Kotkaniemi rejoined the Finnish line in the second period, joining Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia, to score his second goal in the past three games and sixth of the season. The rookie's ice time rarely gets as high as it did Tuesday, but when Kotkaniemi's winning his draws, coach Claude Julien will give him some slack.
