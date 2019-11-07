Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices ahead of travel
Kotkaniemi (groin) took part in practice Wednesday before traveling with the team for Thursday's game against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi said he felt good following the session, his first since being scratched last week and eventually landing on the injured list. "It's his first practice and (the medical staff is) going to see how he feels and we're going to evaluate," coach Claude Julien said about Kotkaniemi. "He's day-to-day now ... first practice with the team. He's making the trip (to Philadelphia) and we'll see how things are going with him." Kotkaniemi has missed three games due to the injury and feels the one-week break was the remedy he needed.
