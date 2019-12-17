Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices Monday
Kotkaniemi (concussion) practiced on Monday for the first time since being injured, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi wore a non-contact jersey and was the spare forward at practice. He's expected to return at some point during Montreal's four-game road trip through Western Canada, which drops Tuesday in Vancouver.
