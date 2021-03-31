Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Oilers.
The 20-year-old wasted no time getting things started for the Canadiens, taking a drop pass from Paul Byron and beating Mikko Koskinen just 18 seconds into the game. Kotkaniemi has five goals and 16 points through 32 games and would be a good bet to eclipse the career-high 11 and 34 he notched as a rookie in 2018-19 if not for the abbreviated schedule.
