Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Provides silver lining
Kotkaniemi scored a goal and collected an assist Thursday, posting two points in a 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Kotkaniemi hadn't found the scoresheet since returning from a groin injury that caused him to miss seven games, but he found it twice against New Jersey and now has five points in 18 games played in 2019-20. Considering the two points were Kotkaniemi's first since Oct. 19, the 19-year-old is not to be trusted in fantasy and should remain on your bench until he's able to introduce more consistency into his game. Kotkaniemi also dished out three hits in what was Montreal's sixth consecutive loss.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confidence issues•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still struggling for points•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Returns to lineup•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back from IR•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Won't play Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.