Kotkaniemi scored a goal and collected an assist Thursday, posting two points in a 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Kotkaniemi hadn't found the scoresheet since returning from a groin injury that caused him to miss seven games, but he found it twice against New Jersey and now has five points in 18 games played in 2019-20. Considering the two points were Kotkaniemi's first since Oct. 19, the 19-year-old is not to be trusted in fantasy and should remain on your bench until he's able to introduce more consistency into his game. Kotkaniemi also dished out three hits in what was Montreal's sixth consecutive loss.