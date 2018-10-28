Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Reaches threshhold Saturday
Kotkaniemi had one shot and won four of seven faceoffs in Saturday's 3-0 win over Boston.
It was a relatively uneventful night on the ice for the 18-year-old Kotkaniemi; however, off the ice, the game bore significance. The rookie played his 10th game of the season and triggered the first year of his entry-level contract. He's in Montreal to stay for the 2018-19 season.
