Kotkaniemi was recalled from the taxi squad Monday, according to CBS Sports.
Kotkaniemi has suited up for every game this season with Montreal and should stay in the lineup every night barring an injury. He has seven points and a plus-6 rating through 15 games. Montreal is off until Saturday when they face Toronto.
