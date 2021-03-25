Kotkaniemi was still listed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

There's no telling when Kotkaniemi will be cleared to return, but the Canadiens are off until Tuesday against Ottawa, so there's a chance he won't be forced to miss any further game action. The 20-year-old pivot has picked up 15 points through 31 games this campaign.