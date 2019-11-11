Kotkaniemi (groin) will not suit up for Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While the team has labeled Kotkaniemi day-to-day, he will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to his lingering groin issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Finn was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought during which he managed a meager one assist, 13 shots and 11 hits. After his extended absence, it could be a struggle for the 19-year-old to earn back his spot on the power play, which limits his already mid-range fantasy value.