Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Remains unavailable
Kotkaniemi (groin) will not suit up for Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While the team has labeled Kotkaniemi day-to-day, he will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to his lingering groin issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Finn was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought during which he managed a meager one assist, 13 shots and 11 hits. After his extended absence, it could be a struggle for the 19-year-old to earn back his spot on the power play, which limits his already mid-range fantasy value.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ruled out versus Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices ahead of travel•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Shouldn't be out long•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.