Kotkaniemi cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Canadiens are scheduled to play the Oilers on Tuesday, and Kotkaniemi should be back in action for that game. After posting seven points through the first 10 games, Kotkaniemi has cooled off to the tune of eight points over 21 contests.
