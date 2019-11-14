Kotkaniemi (groin) practiced Wednesday but hasn't been given the green light to return to active duty Friday against Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi, who has missed six straight games due to the injury, is nearing a return. Montreal's decision to send Ryan Poehling back to AHL Laval following Tuesday's win fueled speculation about Kotkaniemi's return Friday, but Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin cautioned against reading too much into Poehling's demotion. "They had a game in Laval tonight," Bergevin said Wednesday when asked about the decision to send Poehling back to Laval. "His ice time has been below 10 minutes and as a young player he needs to play. That doesn't mean he won't be back any time soon because he might be. But right now it was an occasion for us to have him go to Laval, play some games, get more ice time for his development." Kotkaniemi said he felt good following Wednesday's session and feels he could return in time for this weekend's games -- whether that be Friday in Washington or Saturday at home against the Devils.