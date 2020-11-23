Kotkaniemi will head back to North America following the end of his loan agreement with Pori Assat, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Kotkaniemi was limited to just 36 games with the Habs this season, in part due to injuries. In those appearances, the 20-year-old center recorded six goals on 55 shots, two assists and a minus-11 rating while averaging 13:00 of ice time. Kotkaniemi will likely take on a bottom-six role for Montreal this year, though he could challenge Nick Suzuki for a spot on the second line.