Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Returns to lineup
Kotkaniemi had one hit over nine minutes of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Kotkaniemi was back on the active roster after missing seven games with a groin injury. The nine minutes of ice time, a season low, was mostly due to a third period that featured nine penalties. With special teams frequently needed, head coach Claude Julien could not roll four lines and had to adjust players' shifts accordingly. Kotkaniemi, who saw a mere 1:21 of third-period ice time, Nick Cousins (:44) and Charles Hudon (0:00) were mainly stapled to the bench for the final regulation period.
