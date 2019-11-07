Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ruled out versus Flyers
Kotkaniemi (groin) will miss Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.
Kotkaniemi will miss his fourth consecutive matchup due to his lingering groin problem. Considering the Finn managed just one point in nine games prior to getting hurt, he is unlikely to offer high-end fantasy production once cleared to return to the lineup.
