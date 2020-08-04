Kotkaniemi potted a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 2.

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in each of the two games in the series so far. The third overall pick from 2018 struggled with eight points and a minus-11 rating in 36 games during the regular season, which also saw him spend some time with AHL Laval. The 20-year-old Finn is making an impact from the third line -- perhaps a glimmer of what's to come in Kotkaniemi's future.