Kotkaniemi scored a power-play and a short-handed goal for Pori Assat in Wednesday's game against Lahti in SM-Liiga action, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi was on the ice for 19:43 during Wednesday's game and won 61 percent of his faceoffs. Kotkaniemi, who is on loan from the Canadiens to his hometown team in Finland, has started to produce after going pointless over his first four games with the Aces. The 20-year-old forward has two goals and three assists in the last four games.