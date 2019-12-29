Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores goal in return
Kotkaniemi scored a goal on three shots over 13:42 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
Kotkaniemi returned to the lineup after missing eight games due to a concussion and made his presence immediately noticeable. He corralled a loose puck in the faceoff circle to the right of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and beat him short side. It was Kotkaniemi's fourth goal of the season and third on the road. All of the 19-year-old's goals in 2018 were scored at home at the Bell Centre.
