Kotkaniemi scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. He added one hit and one block over 14:39 of ice time.

Kotkaniemi scored his sixth goal of the campaign and third in the eight games since his return from a concussion. The 19-year-old has just eight points through 30 games, but has improved his shooting percentage, scoring on 13.3 percent of his shots in 2019-20, up from 8.2 percent during his rookie season.