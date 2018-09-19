Kotkaniemi scored his first NHL goal in Monday's preseason game against New Jersey.

Kotkaniemi's one-timer from the faceoff circle flew past Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood high to the stick side and sent the Bell Centre into a frenzy. The 18-year-old center energized a crowd that watched last season's team finish 28th, offering some hope for the future. That future may not be the 2018-19 season as Kotkaniemi could end up in back in Finland this season and continue to develop his game while adding strength to his 6-foot-2, 184-pound frame.