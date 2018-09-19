Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores in preseason opener
Kotkaniemi scored his first NHL goal in Monday's preseason game against New Jersey.
Kotkaniemi's one-timer from the faceoff circle flew past Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood high to the stick side and sent the Bell Centre into a frenzy. The 18-year-old center energized a crowd that watched last season's team finish 28th, offering some hope for the future. That future may not be the 2018-19 season as Kotkaniemi could end up in back in Finland this season and continue to develop his game while adding strength to his 6-foot-2, 184-pound frame.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...