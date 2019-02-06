Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores in third straight game
Kotkaniemi scored the eventual game-winner in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
The rookie sensation continues to impress in his first season in the NHL, with Kotkaniemi tallying his 26th point of the campaign in Tuesday's win over the lowly Ducks. For a second straight game, the 18-year-old logged over three minutes of power-play time (3:20) and will continue getting opportunities as long as his production stays like this.
