Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores on power play
Kotkaniemi scored his first power-play goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
At 55 games played, Kotkaniemi is bumping up against his previous career high (57 games in 2017-18), but the team's bye week appears to have prepared him for final two months of the regular season. The 18-year-old has a goal in all four games since Montreal returned from its break. Going back further, the rookie has scored on six of 12 shots over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores in third straight game•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bails out Habs•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confident shooter•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Pots second in three games•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Nets fifth goal of season•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...