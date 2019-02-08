Kotkaniemi scored his first power-play goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

At 55 games played, Kotkaniemi is bumping up against his previous career high (57 games in 2017-18), but the team's bye week appears to have prepared him for final two months of the regular season. The 18-year-old has a goal in all four games since Montreal returned from its break. Going back further, the rookie has scored on six of 12 shots over the last 10 games.

