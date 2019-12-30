Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores with man advantage
Kotkaniemi scored a power-play goal on two shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers. He also won all five of his faceoff attempts.
Kotkaniemi struck for his fifth goal of the season -- first on the power play -- four minutes into the third period to pull the Canadiens to within 6-4. It was his second straight game with a goal and his third goal in the last seven games, offering some hope that he's ready to provide more offense.
