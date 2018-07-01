Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Secures rightful contract

Kotkaniemi inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Canadiens on Sunday.

The third overall pick in this year's draft, Kotkaniemi will likely need more time to develop. The Canadiens want him to be a big power center, and his 6-foot-2, 188-pound frame may not be there yet. However, a season with AHL Laval and its training program should mold Kotkaniemi into an NHL-ready forward.