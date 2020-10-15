Kotkaniemi is expected to be loaned to his hometown club Pori Assat (Finland), Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kotkaniemi was limited to just 36 games this season and was held to a mere eight points. If the center can stay healthy, he should get back to being a 30-point producer as he was during his rookie campaign back in 2018-19. The 19-year-old center figures to rejoin the Habs for the start of training camp and should be in line for a third-line center role.