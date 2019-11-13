Kotkaniemi (groin) is expected to return to the active roster after Montreal sent Ryan Poehling down to AHL Laval following Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkanemi has missed the last six games with the injury, but Poehling's demotion is a sure signal that Kotkaniemi is set to return Friday on the road in Washington. The 19-year-old Finn is off to a slow start with just three points in 12 games.