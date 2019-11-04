Coach Claude Julien said Kotkaniemi aggravated an existing groin injury and his placement on injured reserve is cautionary, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kotkaniemi dealt with a minor groin injury beforehand, and it flared up in last Wednesday's win over the Coyotes. The team wants to ensure Kotkaniemi doesn't re-aggravate it, so his placement on IR ensures he watches from the press box until Thursday's matchup against the Flyers at the earliest. If he's unable to suit up for that game, Julien doesn't expect the 19-year-old to stay sidelined much longer.