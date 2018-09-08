Kotkaniemi, the third overall pick in this year's draft, had a forgettable performance for the opening of the NHL Rookie Showdown on Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He was held without a point and and went minus-2 in a 4-0 loss at Place Bell, home of the Canadiens' minor-league affiliate in Laval.

Given the lofty draft selection for Kotkaniemi, he's entering the 2018-19 season with high expectations, and some hockey pundits feel that he could make the Opening Night roster. Looking completely lost to open the Rookie Showdown represents a significant step back for the Finnish prospect, but he'll have two more games in this specific tournament and all of training camp to make up for the slow start.

