Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Shut down in third period
Kotkaniemi had a season-low 11:09 of ice time and took only three third-period shifts in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. He finished with one shot, two hits and a blocked shot in the loss.
Kotkaniemi was benched for the game's final 12 minutes, while his linemates -- Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen -- played only when Montreal was shorthanded during those final 12 minutes. This has been the history of Kotkaniemi and head coach Claude Julien, who will often bench the young Finn during games. It doesn't take much for Julien to punish him.
