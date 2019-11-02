Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Sitting in Dallas
Kotkaniemi (groin) will not play against the Stars on Saturday, Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi will miss a second game after being absent from Montreal's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday. He'll now set his sights on a return to the Canadiens' lineup next week, with Tuesday versus Boston being Kotkaniemi's first chance. The 19-year-old has three points in 12 games to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
