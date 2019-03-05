Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Sitting out Tuesday
Kotkaniemi will take a night off Tuesday for rest purposes, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Coach Claude Julien indicated that Kotkaniemi displayed some signs of fatigue in the team's last game against the Penguins on Saturday, so the 18-year-old will take a night off to rest up. The rookie hasn't played more than 57 games in a season and has already played in 66 this season, so he's likely working on fumes late in the campaign. After a night off, there's a good chance he will be ready to roll Thursday against the Sharks.
