Kotkaniemi (concussion) skated along with Victor Mete (ankle) by themselves Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Head coach Claude Julien thinks both players could return next Tuesday when Montreal kicks off a road trip in Western Canada. "Those two guys, a decision will be made probably tomorrow night in letting us know whether they're going to join us on this road trip or not," Julien said. Kotkaniemi has three goals and two assists while minus-6 through 22 games.