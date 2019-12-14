Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Skates Friday
Kotkaniemi (concussion) skated along with Victor Mete (ankle) by themselves Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien thinks both players could return next Tuesday when Montreal kicks off a road trip in Western Canada. "Those two guys, a decision will be made probably tomorrow night in letting us know whether they're going to join us on this road trip or not," Julien said. Kotkaniemi has three goals and two assists while minus-6 through 22 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Expected to miss time•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Provides silver lining•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Confidence issues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.