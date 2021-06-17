Kotkaniemi registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Finn snapped a four-game point drought when he set up Paul Byron's second-period tally. Kotkaniemi has added four goals, 20 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 playoff contests. He's likely to remain in a third-line role, although his role on the second power-play unit could give him a slightly higher scoring ceiling than that of a typical bottom-six forward.