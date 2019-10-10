Kotkaniemi scored on one of his two shifts and had two PIM in a 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo on Wednesday.

Kotkaniemi blew a one-timer past Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton from the bottom of the left circle early in the third period for his second goal in three games. The 19-year-old had 11 goals and 34 points in 79 games as a rookie last season and is centering Montreal's third line with Joel Armia and Jonathan Drouin early on in 2019-20. He could eventually be elevated to a more prominent role with continued production.