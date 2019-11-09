Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still sidelined
Kotkaniemi (groin) won't play Saturday against Los Angeles, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Kotkaniemi will misss a fifth straight game. The 19-year-old pivot, who's managed to pick up just three points in 12 games this campaign, will hope to heal up in time for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus.
