Kotkaniemi finished Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Ottawa with two shots on goal along with three hits.

Kotkaniemi has failed to find the scoresheet in his first three games back from injury and only has three points in 15 games played this season. The 19-year-old has had a tough go of it in his second NHL season, but Kotkaniemi is still a player with a high upside. Montreal needs more from the youngster, especially with Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.